DENVER (CBS4)– Nearly 80% of Denver residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine with 73% being fully vaccinated. This comes as the FDA issued full approval for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for those 16 years and older.
"This is another milestone in the fight against COVID-19 and further solidifies our path out of the pandemic," Mayor Michael B. Hancock said in a statement. "We're hopeful this provides greater assurance to those hesitant about being vaccinated against COVID-19."
All City of Denver employees, as well as private-sector workers in high-risk settings, will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID by Sept. 30. Since that announcement on Aug. 2, Denver has seen a nearly 10% increase in vaccines for residents compared to the two weeks prior to the announcement.
“The COVID-19 vaccines have gone through more safety testing than many other mandated and fully approved vaccines,” said Bob McDonald, Executive Director of the Denver Department of Public Health & Environment, in a statement. “Vaccines are critical to the health and safety of all residents, and we must continue to raise Denver’s vaccination rate to limit hospitalizations and save lives. This is a major step forward in that effort.”
Additional Information from the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment:
COVID-19 vaccines are readily available and free to all Denver residents. No insurance or identification are required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. More information about the COVID-19 vaccine is available here, or you can text your ZIP code to GETVAX (438829) in English, or VACUNA (822862) in Spanish, to get the contact information of three nearby locations with available vaccines.