DENVER (CBS4) – Powerball players have an extra chance at winning the jackpot starting Aug. 23. Colorado Lottery announced they added a third drawing each week to be held on Mondays in addition to Wednesdays and Saturdays.
"We've heard from winners that they wanted more chances to win, so that's what we are giving them.. more chances to win," said Jennifer Anderson, Deputy Director of Colorado Lottery.
Monday's jackpot is worth an estimated $293 million.
Colorado Lottery also announced a new game, Double Play, which allows Powerball players to play the same numbers in another drawing for an extra $1. The top prize is $10 million.
Another game, Lucky for Life, recently moved to drawings seven days a week. Its very first jackpot ticket was sold last week at the Green Parrot Lounge in Florence. The winning ticket is worth $5.75 million.