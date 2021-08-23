CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The preliminary hearing for Barry Morphew, who is accused of killing his wife, Suzanne, continued in Chaffee County on Monday. This is the third day of the hearing that began earlier this month.
Earlier in the preliminary hearing, a former FBI agent revealed they found a tranquilizer dart cap in the dryer in the family’s home. On Monday, the investigator clarified that it was a needle sheath for a tranquilizer dart gun. He said that Barry Morphew shoots deer with the tranquilizer darts and then cuts off their antlers, which doesn’t kill the deer.
Suzanne disappeared on Mother’s Day of 2020. Her body has yet to be found.