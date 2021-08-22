DENVER(CBS)- After the cool and comfortable Saturday the start of small warming trend will finish off the weekend for eastern Colorado. On the weather map there is a weak cold front pushing over northern Colorado.
This will be pushed northward into Wyoming by high pressure over the southern stretches of the state. So other than a few clouds and gusty winds the front will have a small effect on the state.
Air quality for the rest of the weekend is in good shape with moderate air and moderate visibility. There are no alerts for bad air conditions. This may change briefly on Monday morning. The front will briefly back into the Front Range on Monday morning. This will bring in a shot of thicker wildfire smoke back to the area.
The good thing is that the thicker smoke will not last all day. During the afternoon and evening winds should shift to southwest and that should help to clear out the air once again.