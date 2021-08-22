DENVER (CBS4) – There was a large police presence at a south Denver Walmart on Sunday night, and it turned out to be due to a prank call. The store is located at the intersection of Federal Boulevard And Evans Avenue.
Denver police tweeted on Sunday night that they were responding to a reported threat.
A line of cars were seen leaving the parking lot, as shoppers were told to leave the store.
About 45 minutes later a spokesperson for the police said it was all due to the prank call and no one was hurt.