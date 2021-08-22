AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — One of the most centrally-located vaccination clinics in the Denver metro area has seen a significant increase in demand thanks to personal relationships and vaccine incentive programs. The Village Exchange Center, located off of Havana and 16th Avenue, has received donations and grants to help encourage many from diverse backgrounds to become vaccinated from COVID-19.

“There’s a huge disparity between the BIPOC community getting vaccinated and other community members,” said Amanda Blaurock, Cofounder and Executive Director of the Village Exchange Center. The center was created to help unite the surrounding community no matter religion, language, nationality or gender. For years, outreach has been a priority among volunteers who spend their time establishing personal relationships with the community.

“We are very close with the community,” Blaurock told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas “This happens to be where 80% of the refugees in the state of Colorado are located.”

Thanks to a statewide program most people have received a $100 gift card from Walmart in exchange for getting their vaccines

But now, thanks to a $1 million grant from Adams County, those coming from diverse backgrounds can now receive $250 for their vaccination.

“When we call them and ask them if they want to come in, they believe that there is actually an incentive. They believe we are giving something they feel good about” Blaurock said.

Preliminary polls show the initiative is working. The center vaccinated nearly 300 people in one day. Some said the only reason they chose to be vaccinated was for the incentive.

“There are a lot of people that do come in and get vaccinated due to the incentive,” Braulock said.

For most, the incentives are more than just a handout. Many work hourly jobs, meaning taking time during a weekday to get vaccinated means missing work. The incentives serve as a way to offset financial burdens while also encouraging them to do the right thing.

“We can provide access to a community that has very little access to time off, day care, transportation. We really wanted to level the playing field,” Braulock said.

Braulock is now working to fundraise more money in hope of spreading the incentive program throughout the state.

By getting more surrounding counties to contribute, Braulock said vaccine equity could be greater throughout the entire state