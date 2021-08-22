FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Last week tens of thousands of young adults returned, or moved, to Fort Collins for the start of the 2021-2022 school year at Colorado State University. Every year students are encouraged to attend “Ram Welcome,” an outdoor carnival and concert intended to serve as an icebreaker for new students in a welcoming setting.
However, the loud music and celebrations were highlighted by the CSU Police Department.
In a video now circulating online, one officer is seen showing off her dance moves in the middle of a dance circle. The officer, seen wearing a helmet and more than 30 pounds worth of protective equipment, is cheered on by dozens of students.
That Ram Welcome feeling. Welcome back, students. #ColoradoState #RamWelcome pic.twitter.com/aBRvrsM0GW
— CSU Police & Safety (@CSUPoliceSafety) August 20, 2021
"The kids loved it, and screamed and cheered," one CSU staff member said. "The girl has some moves."
Students at CSU return to classes this week. Students will be required to have their COVID-19 vaccinations, or a university-approved exemption. Masks will also be required on campus until further notice.