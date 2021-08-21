AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – UCHealth in Aurora is among the first to begin offering a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines to those who are immunocompromised. Studies state they may not have the same protection against the virus with just two doses.

Dean Cavalier found out he would need a liver transplant just before COVID-19 started to spread in Colorado.

“It progressed very rapidly to where I was on the transplant list where you have less than a week to live,” he said.

He was fortunate to find a donor, but the medication he was on made him more susceptible to the virus.

“It’s a new lifestyle. You’re supposed to be a little more careful and that’s just another added thing to be careful about,” Cavalier said.

As soon as he was eligible, he got vaccinated, giving him some protection against COVID. Studies would later show a third dose however would be more adequate for those with a weakened immune system.

“We saw that antibody response went from about 48% up to about 68%, so a significant change,” Dr. Meghan O’Meara, a nurse practitioner with the organ transplant team at UCHealth, University of Colorado said.

She is among the doctors treating Cavalier.

“We really think the potential benefit of this vaccine really outweighs risks, and this is really going to provide them with an adequate immune response,” she said.

When UCHealth announced they would be providing a third dose of the vaccine, Cavalier didn’t hesitate to be among the first to sign up.

“I want to be at the protected level with COVID so I can continue on enjoying life and things,” he said.

While he’s excited to get back to doing the things he loves without fear, he says it’s about giving his family peace of mind and above all honoring the gift he was given.

“I got a second chance at living my life and all so I don’t want to squander that opportunity,” Cavalier said.

If you are eligible for a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine you can schedule an appointment online. Find more information on the CDC’s latest guidelines surrounding vaccines.