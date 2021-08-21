MORGAN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office wants residents to be aware of a possible impersonator. Deputies responded to a call on Thursday about a suspicious man in a white pickup truck with the words “Morgan County Code” on the side.
The person who called 911 told deputies the suspect tried to get inside her home for a “type of stated code violation.” She told deputies the suspect was not wearing a uniform nor did he have any identification.
She did not let him inside, and he eventually left in a truck described as a possible white Ford F150 or Ranger. The words on the side were blue.
He was seen wearing a face mask, black baseball hat, grey polo shirt, jeans with a brown, western-type belt and black tennis shoes. The man is described as a white man about 6-feet tall with an average build.
The sheriff’s office says they do not have vehicles marked for code enforcement, and all of their patrol vehicles are marked. Further, all county employees have an identification card and will show it if asked to do so.
Anyone who sees the suspect or truck is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 970-867-2461.