GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado will be home to a new, record-breaking rollercoaster. Earlier this week, ground was broken for “Defiance” at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs.
The ride will take riders 7,132 feet above sea level, which organizers say, will make it the highest looping rollercoaster in the country. They say it will also feature a 110-foot beyond vertical, record-breaking 102.3-degree free-fall drop, the steepest in the Western U.S.
The coaster got its name in honor of the original name of Glenwood Springs in 1879 when prospectors and miners "defied the elements, norms and laws of civilization," park officials stated.
Gerstlauer Amusement Rides, GmbH, will manufacture the ride, which is slated to open to the public in the summer of 2022.
“As this coaster will showcase the incredible talents of Gerstlauer, we believe the same will hold true for the installation and our installation team, which is considered the best in the industry,” Ed Hiller said, CEO of Ride Entertainment said.