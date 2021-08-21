COVID In Colorado: Increase In Vaccinations, Mask Wearing Could Help Avoid Spike In CasesWithout a sharp increase in COVID-19 vaccinations and efforts to slow the spread of the Delta variant, Colorado public health experts fear the state could be headed for a spike with thousands hospitalized.

COVID In Colorado: Pharmacists Prepare For 3rd Dose, Booster Shots Of VaccinePharmacists and doctors preparing for the third dose of COVID-19 vaccine becoming available to everyone in one month say there is still a lot they need to learn from additional research on the benefits. It is not clear who all will need a booster shot besides adults who are immunocompromised.

School District 49 Reviews New Colorado Department Of Health Guidelines Mandating COVID Single Case Reporting After Initial RefusalDistrict 49 on the southeast side of Colorado Springs is balking at state guidelines, saying it won't report COVID-19 cases or conduct contact tracing.

RSV Cases Rise, And Rocky Mountain Hospital For Children Also Prepares For Possibility Of COVID Patient SurgeColorado health experts say the number of children with COVID is going up.

School District 49 Won't Report Positive COVID Cases To Colorado Department Of Public HealthTwo school districts in El Paso County have said they won't report positive COVID-19 cases to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

COVID In Northern Colorado: New Freezer Helps Provider Give Vaccine Boosters Without Having Residents Leave HomeColumbine Health Systems in Northern Colorado serves Fort Collins, Greeley, Loveland and Windsor with various levels of care. Now, thanks to an investment into proper refrigeration, Columbine can properly administer third doses of COVID-19 vaccinations without their residents having to leave their homes.