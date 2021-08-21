DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver area woman is calling on elected officials to help get her close friends back home from Afghanistan. Gabrielle Saso tells KKTV her friends and their three young children went to Afghanistan earlier this month for a wedding.
Now, the Colorado family is stuck and trying to get back to the United States. Saso says the family, who is not being identified for fear of safety, is in hiding.
"I know that they are in constant hiding and you know, their fear for their lives at this point is very great," Saso said. "This is an American family. It could be your next door neighbors. It could be, you know, the kids in your school."
Saso says the family lives in Colorado Rep. Jason Crow's district, but she's also reaching out to Rep. Doug Lamborn who represents Colorado Springs. Lamborn's office told KKTV if Crow's office can't get the family home, they will.