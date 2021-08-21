BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder police need more information about some type of fight that led to a man’s death on Friday night. Police responded to 7th Street and Arapahoe Avenue at around 10:30 p.m.
They say they tended to the man until he was taken to a hospital where he later died. Police say they know the person responsible, but did not say if that person is in custody or faces charges.READ MORE: Police: Suspect Broadsides Victim In Aurora, Speed, Alcohol Believed To Be Factors
There is no threat to the community, they say.READ MORE: Immunocompromised Coloradans Receive Third Dose Of Vaccine At UCHealth
Investigators want to talk to anyone who may have seen the victim described as a white man with a full beard, about 5-feet-10-inches tall, wearing a suit jacket, pants and a white button-down shirt with no tie. They say he was walking near 9th Street between Pearl and Arapahoe between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
They would also like to review any surveillance video from this area. Anyone who has information is asked to call Detective A. Flynn at 303-441-1850 or Detective E. Starks at 303-441-3067 reference case 21-07542.MORE NEWS: Ground Breaks For New 'Defiance' Rollercoaster That Will Take You 7,132 Feet Above Sea Level
Those wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).