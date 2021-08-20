(CBS4)– Search and Rescue in Colorado has been volunteer-based since it originated in the 1940s. Now, after growing call loads and in some cases, retention issues, the state is looking to provide more support.
"Over the last 5 years, 50 people have left our team," said Greg Foley, incident commander for the Grand County Search and Rescue team, and board member for the Colorado Search and Rescue Association.
Foley says there are several factors contributing to retention; dealing with numerous fatalities each year, the cost of living in the mountains, and the fact that volunteers often have to pay to be part of the team.
In addition to funding their own gear, they often times have to pay for the training.
“Search and rescue members have to pay to get trained, if they’re traveling or if we have to bring someone in to teach us special techniques,” said Foley.
SB20-130 passed with strong support last year. As part of the new law, officials are in the process of assessing ways to form a professional corps of volunteers, which would include some type of pay structure with benefits. Lawmakers have also committed $2.5 million annually to cover search and rescue expenses.
"It would make our job a lot easier, make it easier to retain people and train people and make it easier for us just to do our job if have the right equipment the right training, the right facilities, the right vehicles," said Foley.
State officials have been directed to come up with a plan by next January.