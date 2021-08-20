DENVER (CBS4) – The reward in the search for the fifth suspect still on the run in the crime spree earlier this week in which one person was hurt and Shmuel Silverberg was killed, has grown to $27,000. Samuel Fussell remains at large in the deadly shooting in the 1500 block of North Stuart Street on Tuesday.
Four suspects were arrested Wednesday night in connection with the crime spree:
– Isaiah Freeman, 18
– Seth Larhode, 21
– Aden Sides, 18
– Noah Loepp-Hall, 19
They face charges that include first-degree murder, menacing and aggravated auto theft.
The fifth suspect, Fussell, 19, remains on the run but police remain determined to catch up to him.
“We are actively working with our partners to get this suspect in custody,” said Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen during a news conference on Thursday afternoon.
The fatal shooting happened late Tuesday night in west Denver outside of the Yeshiva Toras Chaim Talmudical Seminary near West Colfax Avenue and North Stuart Street. Silverberg, a student there, was shot and killed after the suspects approached him. He was from the Cleveland area. Investigators do not believe Silverberg’s murder was a result of a bias-motivated crime.
Anyone with information regarding these crimes is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) and reference case number 2021-472686. You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $27,000.