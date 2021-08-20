KEENESBURG, Colo. (CBS4) – Three schools in Keenesburg in northern Colorado are closed Friday due to power outages following a strong overnight storm. The storm that passed through Weld County early Friday morning brought strong winds, hail, heavy rain and lightning, according CBS4 Meteorologist Dave Aguilera. The same storm system also brought heavy rain to the Denver metro area at 3 a.m.
@CBSDenver our after math of the early morning storm here in Keenesburg🥺 pic.twitter.com/KV8AA0lJjb
— ❤️🅢🅤🅩🅘🅔🅠🌻 (@nkotbgal21) August 20, 2021
The schools are part of the Weld RE-3J School District:
– Hoff Elementary School
– Weld Central Middle School
– Weld Central High School
There was no major damage to any of the schools.
A business owner in Keenesburg told CBS4 the storm caused damage to his building and that there were power issues there.
Copter4 flew over a power company crew doing repairs to a power line in Keenesburg.
A power outage map from United Power showed 521 customers without power at 8 a.m. in Keenesburg