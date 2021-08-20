GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – A Greeley man was sentenced to the rest of his life in prison for the sexual assault and murder of a woman at his home in 2018. Jesus Romero was sentenced to a mandatory life sentence in the Colorado Department of Corrections on Thursday.
Romero, 67, was convicted of first-degree homicide, criminally negligent homicide and sexual assault in the death of 58-year-old Edna Woodrum in his Greeley apartment.
“He is a monster and shows in human form that evil does exist on this earth,” Jessica Bridgman, the victim’s daughter, told the court Thursday during the sentencing hearing.
"The world needs to know evil can even be our next door neighbor and we must always be aware, at all times, no matter what."
Bridgman said her mother’s “big heart” ultimately led to her death.
"She believed everyone was good, gave everyone a chance, was kind to everyone," Bridgman said. "This trust and letting her guard down around this monster, cost her her life."