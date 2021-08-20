DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis continues to highlight the resiliency of businesses and community-serving developments in Colorado despite the devastating effects of the pandemic. On Friday, his Comeback Tour included a visit to the former Johnson and Wales campus.
The campus was purchased in June by Urban Land Conservancy, Denver Public Schools and the Denver Housing Authority.
The campus will now be a community asset with two high schools, affordable and possibly low-income housing options and culinary training.
“Johnson and Wales really helped train a whole generation of culinary and hospitality workers, and we need to have in Colorado, it’s a growing sector, people upgrading their skills, being able to move to good-paying, salary jobs instead of hourly positions and keeping up that momentum here is going to be critical to make sure we have that workforce that we need to power Colorado’s future,” said Polis.
Polis also said there will be a commercial kitchen as well to help fuel the economy.
The governor also met with business owners at a Korean-owned coffee shop that opened during the pandemic where he met with leaders from the Aurora Chamber, Havana Business Improvement District and Aurora Sister Cities. He then met with business owners at a Japanese-owned market that opened during the pandemic with local leaders and state Representatives Iman Jodeh and Naquetta Ricks.