ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Denver have found the van that was stolen from Hope House in Arvada. The vehicle was stolen last week when the suspect broke into the building the morning of Aug. 12 and stole the keys to all three of Hope House’s branded vans.
Hope House is a nonprofit that helps teen moms. Unfortunately, when Denver police turned over the vehicle to Arvada police, it was found with drugs inside. The catalytic converters were also stolen out of several of their other vans.
The vans are used to transport teen moms to appointments, college classes, work meetings and more.
Anyone with information about the stolen van or the suspect is asked to call the Arvada Police Department at (720) 898-6900.