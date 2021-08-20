Nuggets Announce 2021-22 Schedule Will Open Season Against Phoenix SunsThe Nuggets took to Twitter with their schedule release announcement with some help from the @nba_paint Twitter account.

Wide Receiver Trinity Benson Has 'Popped' For The Denver Broncos This Summer, Will He Survive The Final Cuts?Trinity Benson is an undrafted longshot from Division II East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma.

Jordan Jackson Ready To Lead Air Force Falcons Defense After Turnback YearJordan Jackson was one of 35 or so Air Force Falcons players granted an administrative turnback, which allows cadets to take up to two semesters away from the academy.

Denver Broncos Rookie Baron Browning Has Long Road Ahead After Leg InjuryThe injury to Baron Browning's right leg has been somewhat of a riddle, and Browning, who wore a knee brace at times during his recovery, shed no light on the matter in his first interview since getting hurt.

Several Broncos Fans Get The J&J Vaccine As Team Hosts Clinic At Training CampSeveral Denver Broncos fans showed up to get shots at the COVID-19 vaccination clinic the team set up outside training camp on Thursday.

Von Miller 'Blown Away' By Arrival Of Son ValorVon Miller joked he had to overcome a serious fear of needles to be there for the delivery -- and praised mom Megan Denise for her strength.