LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– A major renovation project was unveiled at Columbine High School on Friday. The changes were made both inside and outside the school.
Students, staff, including the principal, and even the cheer squad were on hand for the ribbon-cutting. The ceremony unveiled the brand new entrance to the school which allows for more privacy from the previous entrance.
Columbine High School Principal Scott Christy explained what this means for the community more than 20 years after the deadly shooting at the school.
"The school is a model and symbol of resiliency. It's a model of what happens when people come together in the face of tragedy and become stronger as a result," said Christy. "This addition, I think, just shows the strength of this community and this school."
The improvements were made through a district-wide bond.