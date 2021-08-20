DENVER(CBS)- In addition to all of the severe weather in the last 24 hours our latest storm system also brought in colder temperatures with it. Cold enough to dust many peaks with Summer Snow!
In fact, temperatures in the Colorado high country dropped into the 20s and 30s in some spots. Most areas picked up less than an inch it is still a shock to the system after what has been a hot summer.
From Rocky Mountain National Park down through the mountains of the western slope many areas above 11,500 feet picked up snow from our quick moving storm. There was enough snow on Trail Ridge Road Friday morning that the road had to be closed because of blowing snow and slick road conditions.
The snow wont last long as sunny conditions are expected statewide during the day on Friday.
Say it ain't snow! ❄️
Yesterday, some of our mountain areas received some summer snowfall. (Left: Alpine Visitor Center in @RockyNPS) (Right: Vail Pass on I-70) #COwx pic.twitter.com/wHAH1wesFC
— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) August 20, 2021