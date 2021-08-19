(CBS4) — Tornado warnings were issued for communities from Thornton to Parker, and beyond, on Thursday afternoon. The Tornado Warning issued for both Douglas and Elbert counties expired at 4 p.m.Brighton, Henderson, Fort Lupton and Frederick were under a Tornado Warning until 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. Parker, Stonegate and the Pinery were also under a Tornado Warning Thursday afternoon, along with Arvada, Westminster and Thornton. Those warnings expired at 3:15 p.m.
“Tornado Warning for north Denver. This storm is capable of turning into a tornado. Please take cover and get inside as quickly as possible,” CBS4 Meteorologist Lauren Whitney tweeted at 2:45 p.m.
Tornado Warning for north Denver. This storm is capable of turning into a tornado. Please take cover and get inside as quickly as possible. @davecbs4 @chriscbs4 @ashtoncbs4 #cowx #4wx pic.twitter.com/YqiCVUvCSc
— Lauren Whitney (@LaurenCBS4) August 19, 2021