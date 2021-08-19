CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
(CBS4) — Tornado warnings were issued for communities from Thornton to Parker, and beyond, on Thursday afternoon. The Tornado Warning issued for both Douglas and Elbert counties expired at 4 p.m.Brighton, Henderson, Fort Lupton and Frederick were under a Tornado Warning until 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. Parker, Stonegate and the Pinery were also under a Tornado Warning Thursday afternoon, along with Arvada, Westminster and Thornton. Those warnings expired at 3:15 p.m.

“Tornado Warning for north Denver. This storm is capable of turning into a tornado. Please take cover and get inside as quickly as possible,” CBS4 Meteorologist Lauren Whitney tweeted at 2:45 p.m.

Skies cleared over Denver at about 4:10 p.m., as the storms moved to the northeast.
