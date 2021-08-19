DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police on Thursday announced the arrest of four young men after a crime spree on Tuesday in which one person was hurt and Shmuel Silverberg was killed. A fifth suspect remains at large.
The suspects were arrested on Wednesday night. They are all 21 or younger. They were identified as:
– Isaiah Freeman, 18
– Seth Larhode, 21
– Aden Sides, 18
– Noah Loepp-Hall, 19
They face charges that include first degree murder, menacing and auto theft.
The fatal shooting happened in west Denver outside of the Yeshiva Toras Chaim Talmudical Seminary near West Colfax Avenue and North Stuart Street. Silverberg, a student there, was from the Cleveland area.
Police said they suspect the crimes were committed in a random fashion.
“We continue to send our condolences to those who were impacted by these terrible crimes,” Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said in a statement.