LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– The preliminary hearing for one of the former Loveland police officers involved in the violent arrest of a 73-year-old woman with dementia began on Thursday. Karen Garner was confronted by Loveland police in June 2020 after leaving a Walmart without paying for $14 worth of merchandise.
Video of the arrest went viral with community members calling for greater police training and accountability. Many Colorado law enforcement agencies have added police training on how to interact with people living with dementia.
A judge heard evidence against Austin Hopp, one of two former officers facing charges for their roles in the arrest. Hopp is facing charges of felony assault, causing serious bodily injury, attempting to influence a public servant, and misconduct.