(CBS4) – Sen. John Hickenlooper, Colorado’s junior senator, announced on Thursday that he has a breakthrough COVID case.
Hickenlooper says he “feels good” but his doctor has instructed him to isolate himself.
I've tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19. I feel good but will isolate per docs instructions. I’m grateful for the vaccine (& the scientists behind it!) for limiting my symptoms.
If you haven’t gotten your shot—get it today! And a booster when it’s available too!
— Senator John Hickenlooper (@SenatorHick) August 19, 2021
He released the following complete statement about the situation:
“After experiencing mild symptoms, I tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19. I’m feeling much better and will continue to isolate at the direction of the Congressional Attending Physician. I’m grateful for the vaccine (and the scientists behind it) for limiting my symptoms and allowing us to continue our work for Colorado. If you haven’t been vaccinated, don’t wait for the virus — get the shot today, and a booster when it’s available too!”