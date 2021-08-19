DENVER (CBS4) – In a letter to the President Joe Biden, Gov. Jared Polis says Colorado is ready to help refugees and immigrants from Afghanistan resettle. While there’s no clear number on how many families could be coming to Colorado, the state’s three agencies tasked with supporting them are preparing the best they can.

“We receive requests for assurance to receive additional families almost daily,” Ron Buzard, Executive Director at African Community Center, said.

Their organization along with Lutheran Family Services and the international rescue committee work with the State Department to offer space and support to resettle in the United States.

“We help them with finding that job, with transportation if that becomes an issue, keeping the job and being able to pay rent,” he said.

Buzard’s organization is currently helping 40 people from Afghanistan and expect 40 more, all who are arriving under the special immigration visa program.

“More than the actual numbers coming is the fact that with this program and the expedited component, we are receiving notice of a family’s arrival with just a few days’ notice,” Buzard said.

Finding permanent and affordable housing in that shortened time can be a real struggle for each of the agencies. They rely heavily on partnerships with landlords and other charities to secure homes.

“Many landlords require credit history, require rent history. They require things that newly arrived refugee families don’t have,” he said.

Airbnb also has a program called open homes specifically for housing refugees which the three organizations say they will be working to utilize.

Anyone looking to help the different organizations can visit their websites listed below.

