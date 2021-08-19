FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A 16-year-old Fort Collins resident is under arrest and facing murder charges after the killing of a 58-year-old man more than 6 weeks ago. Todd Stout was murdered on July 5 under the bridge on the 4600 block of Mason Street. He was temporarily living there.

Stout died from what the Larimer County Coroner says were “sharp force injuries.”

Police said they don’t suspect the suspect knew the victim.

A few weeks after the crime, investigators searching for leads in the case released video that showed an SUV pulling up to the bridge on the day of the murder, the suspect getting out and a short time later returning to the car and taking off.

Investigators said digital forensic evidence was instrumental in eventually leading to an arrest. Fort Collins Police Chief Jeff Swoboda said detectives “never gave up on finding answers for the victim’s family and our community.”

BREAKING: Fort Collins Police detectives have arrested a 16-year-old male suspect for the murder of Todd Stout. More information: https://t.co/ihzfnQ53Dk pic.twitter.com/bKL9q6LCi1 — Fort Collins Police (@FCPolice) August 19, 2021

“While nothing can reverse this violent tragedy, we hope there’s some comfort in the pursuit of justice,” Swoboda said in a statement.

The murder suspect was arrested on Tuesday and taken to a juvenile detention center. On Thursday police announced the arrest and didn’t reveal the teenager’s identity or booking photo because he is a juvenile.

Stout had recently faced some challenges in his life and had relocated to northern Colorado from Missouri before he was killed. Police said he was a father and a grandfather and family members said he had a “dry sense of humor.”

Police said anyone who may have information that might be helpful to authorities about the crime who hasn’t already spoken with police is asked to contact Detective Julia Chenoweth at 970-416-2645.