A very active Thursday across Colorado! Western Colorado saw heavy to moderate rain through most of the afternoon, much needed rain for the area. The Glenwood Canyon did see heavy to moderate rain as well, and flooding concerns will continue through early on Friday morning.
The Front Range and plains saw a very active day! We had two Tornado Warnings this afternoon. One for north Denver from Broomfield to Brighton and the other in Douglas county near Parker. Neither storm produced a tornado, but both brought heavy rain and hail. We also saw numerous Severe Thunderstorm Warnings around the Denver area, mostly on the north and east side of town. Flights were delayed for a time at Denver International Airport thanks to the weather.
Downtown Denver saw a wave of very intense, heavy rain but it moved out very quickly. Our CBS Denver rain gauge showed .47″ of rain from the quick round of precipitation.
Stormy weather is likely through Thursday evening, mainly on the northeastern plains. Denver could see a little more light rain, with a quick round possible again on Friday morning.
The high country could see a little bit of light snow early on Friday morning as the last dregs of monsoon moisture move through. It won't be much, but there could be a light dusting above 12,000 feet.
Friday will be much calmer in Colorado. A very few isolated storms are possible, otherwise we are sunny with well below normal temperatures.