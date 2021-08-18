THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A homicide suspect has been shot by police in Thornton, and a crime scene was set up on Thorncreek Golf Course. Officers from Northglenn and Thornton were involved.
It happened at midday Wednesday on the course, close to the intersection of East 136th Avenue and Washington Street. Roads were closed in the area as police investigated.
Northglenn and Thornton officers involved in shooting of homicide suspect @ 136th Ave/ Washington St. Scene secure. No threat to community. UPDATES HERE.
— Northglenn PD PIO (@NorthglennPDPIO) August 18, 2021
Copter4 video showed a crashed car just off the road next to a fence next to the course. There was crime scene tape on the grounds of the course, close to the clubhouse.
Northglenn police said in a tweet that there is no threat to the community.
https://twitter.com/NorthglennPDPIO/status/1428066503245582343/photo/1
So far it’s not clear what the homicide was that the suspect was involved in.