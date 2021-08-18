CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A homicide suspect has been shot by police in Thornton, and a crime scene was set up on Thorncreek Golf Course. Officers from Northglenn and Thornton were involved.

(credit: CBS)

It happened at midday Wednesday on the course, close to the intersection of East 136th Avenue and Washington Street. Roads were closed in the area as police investigated.

Copter4 video showed a crashed car just off the road next to a fence next to the course. There was crime scene tape on the grounds of the course, close to the clubhouse.

(credit: CBS)

Northglenn police said in a tweet that there is no threat to the community.

https://twitter.com/NorthglennPDPIO/status/1428066503245582343/photo/1

So far it’s not clear what the homicide was that the suspect was involved in.

