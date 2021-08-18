CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Boulder County News, Colorado News, Deadly Shooting, Fatal Shooting, Homicide, Lafayette News, Okey Payne, Ricardo Medina-Rojas, Shooting Death

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)Okey Payne, a 95-year-old man charged with killing a maintenance worker at his assisted living center, will not go on trial for murder. He has been found incompetent to stand trial.

(credit: CBS)

Payne is currently receiving treatment at the Colorado Mental Health Institute.

Okey Payne

Okey Payne (credit: Boulder County)

Payne is charged with shooting employee Ricardo Medina-Rojas in the head. Investigators say Payne believed Medina-Rojas and other workers at Legacy Assisted Living in Lafayette were stealing money from him. He also thought staff were drugging him.

Jennifer McRae