By Jennifer McRae
DENVER (CBS4)– It’s no surprise that potential homebuyers are offering above asking price when it comes to buying a home in the Denver metro area. The surprise might be just how much they are willing to offer.

According to a new study from Zillow, two homes in the Denver metro area have sold for more than $1 million over the listing price so far this year. A total of 17 homes have sold for a half-million dollars over the listing price.

This isn’t just happening in Colorado, nationwide more than 200 homes have sold for more than $1 million over listing price so far this year.

