DENVER (CBS4) – An unusual storm system for August will move across Colorado though the end of the week bringing moisture and much cooler temperatures almost statewide.

Before the storm arrives, Denver and the Front Range will experience another hot and hazy day on Wednesday with high temperatures well into the 90s. The record high temperature in Denver is 100 degrees set on August 18, 2020 which is likely safe but temperatures should get close to the record with at least 97 degrees in the city.

After a cold front ahead of the storm arrives Wednesday night, temperatures will drop at least 10 degrees for Thursday and another 5-10 degrees on Friday with high temperatures struggling to reach 80 degrees in Denver.

In terms of moisture, scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely on Western Slope by late Wednesday and some of the rain could be very heavy at times including over the Grizzle Creek burn scar adjacent to Glenwood Canyon.

The threat for heavy rain could prompt CDOT to close I-70 through the canyon by Wednesday night. The canyon was closed for more than 2 weeks earlier this month due to severe damage from mudslides.

Areas just west of Glenwood Springs were already under a Flash Flood Watch through 12 a.m. Thursday and the watch is likely to be eventually expanded east.

Many locations on the Western Slope could get over 1 inch of rain including in the Glenwood Canyon area. The moisture is great news from a drought prospective (most of the Western Slope has extreme or exceptional drought) but the short-term heavy could be too much for the burn scars to absorb and therefore flooding, mud slides, and debris flows remains a serious concern.

It should also turn cold enough above about 12,500 feet for rain to become snow Thursday night into early Friday morning. Any accumulation should be minor and limited mostly to the highest peaks above 14,000 feet.

The best chance for showers and thunderstorms in the Denver metro area will be during the afternoon and evening on Thursday although rain is possible as early as Wednesday night. A few thunderstorms mainly north and northeast of the Denver metro area may also be severe Thursday afternoon with large hail and/or damaging wind. This threat is highest for Larimer, Weld, Morgan, and Logan Counties including Fort Collins, Greeley, Fort Morgan, and Sterling.

By Friday, much drier weather will return to most of Colorado but a small chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms will remain until Saturday when it should be dry almost statewide. Temperatures will also start warming back up over the weekend.