By Anica Padilla

DENVER (CBS4) — Game on! EA Sports released its Madden 22 picks for the Top 5 Denver Broncos players on offense and defense — and changed the way it ranks opposing teams playing in the Mile High City.

The Broncos top 5 Players on offense include Melvin Gordon III (85 Overall), Garrett Boles (84), Noah Fant (83), Cortland Sutton (82), and Dalton Risner (81).

On defense, top players include Von Miller (93), Justin Simmons (91), Kyle Fuller (87), Bryce Callahan (86), and Kareem Jackson (86).

The Broncos only player with an X-Factor is Von Miller who received the “Fearmonger” X-Factor which allows him to apply significant pressure on quarterbacks even while engaged with blockers.

New to Madden this year is a “Homefield Advantage” feature. For the Broncos, the advantage is “Mile High” which gives away team players less stamina during plays.

