DENVER (CBS4) – Police in Denver are searching for a group of suspects they say should be considered armed and dangerous following a fatal shooting Tuesday night. The shooting happened in west Denver near West Colfax Avenue on the 1500 block of North Stuart Street and was part of a crime spree that included a carjacking in which a person was badly hurt.
Police said they are asking for the public’s help trying to locate the following vehicles as part of the investigation:
– 2018 maroon Honda CRV, Colorado License Plate CGOW44
– 2020 dark blue Toyota Camry, Colorado License Plate AGNZ29
– Black 1998 Toyota RAV4, Colorado License Plate QFO701
Police said the RAV4 was stolen in Lakewood.
The fatal shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. and the suspect’s identity hasn’t been released.
The carjackings took place only shortly before that. One was at the intersection of West Colfax Avenue and Grape Street. That was at 10:50 p.m. the other was on the 1500 block of Lafayette Street just after 11 p.m. In the Lafayette Street crime a person was shot and injured. That person’s injuries were described as critical but they were in stable condition.
Anyone who spots the vehicles or has more information about the suspects is asked to call Denver police. Tips can also be submitted to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.