More Denver Schools Expand Air Quality Program, Adding Phone AppWith a return to in-person learning for the fall already underway or just days away, a new group of Denver schools will be taking part in a unique air quality monitoring program.

44 minutes ago

Colorado Resettlement Agencies Work Together To House Newcomers From AfghanistanIn a letter to the President Joe Biden, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis says Colorado is ready to help refugees and immigrants from Afghanistan resettle.

47 minutes ago

Denver Police Search For Group Of 'Armed And Dangerous' SuspectsPolice are searching for a group of suspects they say should be considered armed and dangerous following a fatal shooting and a carjacking in which a person was critically hurt.

49 minutes ago

Delta Variant Breaks Through Wall Of Protection Forcing Reality Of Booster ShotsThe COVID-19 Delta variant is finding fertile ground with the unvaccinated, but it's also breaking through some who are vaccinated.

56 minutes ago

Homes In Denver Metro Area Selling Up To $1 Million Over Listing PriceIt's no surprise that potential homebuyers are offering above asking price when it comes to buying a home in the Denver metro area. The surprise might be just how much they are willing to offer.

4 hours ago

Post-Jurassic Fossils Uncovered By CU Boulder ScientistsScientists at the University of Colorado Boulder say they found three new fossil mammal species. The discovery was made in an ancient river bed in southern Wyoming.

4 hours ago