DENVER (CBS4)– After RTD announced their Broncos Ride will remain suspended for the rest of football season, the Colorado Department of Transportation has some good news for fans who need a ride to Empower Field at Mile High. The Bustang To Broncos service will resume after a year hiatus due to the pandemic.
Starting with the preseason game on Aug. 28, fans from Colorado Springs and Fort Collins can get a round trip ride to the game.
Ticket are $30 per person and face masks are required.
LINK: Bustang to Broncos