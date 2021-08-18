CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
DENVER (CBS4)– After RTD announced their Broncos Ride will remain suspended for the rest of football season, the Colorado Department of Transportation has some good news for fans who need a ride to Empower Field at Mile High. The Bustang To Broncos service will resume after a year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The Bustang bus service (credit: CBS)

Starting with the preseason game on Aug. 28, fans from Colorado Springs and Fort Collins can get a round trip ride to the game.

Ticket are $30 per person and face masks are required.

LINK: Bustang to Broncos

