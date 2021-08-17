GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – One Colorado county is asking people who have outstanding warrants to turn themselves. Weld County has launched “Operation Reset” in an effort to clear thousands of active warrants, the far majority are misdemeanors.
As of July 31, the county had 6,594 active warrants, all issued during the pandemic. 920 are felonies, 5,674 are misdemeanors. Courts issued 4,299 of those misdemeanors for failing to appear, the vast majority for failing to appear in traffic court.
In a news release announcing the program the Weld County Sheriff’s office said it understood “most people with an active warrant aren’t hardened, career criminals. Maybe you were furloughed or lost your job during the pandemic and didn’t think you could afford the traffic fine and court costs. Maybe you were avoiding public places for your family’s health and well-being. Maybe you simply forgot about that court date.”
The office said what ever the reason, now is the time to take care of the warrants because deputies are once again looking for fugitives and taking them to jail.
“It’s not worth missing work, potentially losing your job or having your kids placed with child protective services over a misdemeanor or traffic court warrant,” said Sean Standridge, sergeant of the Office’s Strike Team said in the release. “In a lot of these cases we can get people into the jail, processed and on with their lives in just a couple of hours.”
You can search the county's database for any active warrant.
If you do want to talk with a detective about turning yourself in, you can call (970) 304-6565.