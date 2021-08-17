COVID In Denver: Public Health Order Requires Face Coverings In Schools, Childcare Facilities For Ages 2 And UpThe City and County of Denver issued a new Public Health Order on Tuesday that requires face coverings in schools and childcare facilities for all people ages 2 and older.

Tri-County Health Department Mandates Face Masks Inside School Buildings For Ages 2 -11The Tri-County Health Department voted on Tuesday afternoon to mandate face masks for schools in Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas County schools systems.

Commerce City, Northeast Denver Residents Can Track Air Quality Issues In Real TimePeople living in Commerce City and Northeast Denver can keep track of air quality in real-time. Suncor's air monitoring dashboard is acessible online.

Broncos Hosting COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic At Thursday's Training Camp PracticeThe Denver Broncos will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at their training camp practice on Thursday.

Doctor At Rocky Mountain Hospital For Children Has Advice For Parents About Delta Variant As Kids Head Back To SchoolColorado is seeing a rise in COVID cases as the delta variant becomes the most dominant strain in our state.

State Of Colorado Pays Social Media Influencers Ashley Cummins, Abena Antwiwaa & Others As They Try To Change Unvaccinated People's MindsSocial media influencers are being used by the state of Colorado to help spread the message of the importance and safety of COVID vaccines.