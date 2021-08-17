DENVER (CBS4) – A chilly storm system dropping into the northern Rockies will send a cold front across Colorado sometime late Wednesday into Thursday. Behind it we’ll see a chance for showers and thunderstorms develop statewide.
In the mountains it will be cold enough for some of the rain to mix with or change to snow above 12,500 feet, especially in the central and northern mountains. There could be minor accumulations on some of the 14ers.
Summer snow is very common on the higher peaks in Colorado when we get mid to late August cold fronts. There is usually little to no impact for those traveling into the high country. Those who plan to hike or camp above tree line should plan accordingly, however.