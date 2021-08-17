DENVER (CBS4) – Football fans making their journey to Empower Field at Mile High on Sundays will need to plan their trip without RTD’s BroncosRide this NFL season.

The special bus routes to and from the game are down-and-out.

The Broncos and the Regional Transportation District announced Monday the service will continue to be suspended this fall. RTD implemented a pandemic service plan in April 2020. Service was restricted by a drop in ridership and a shortage of drivers.

“The pandemic service plan,” RTD’s Tina Vasquez told CBS4, “prioritizes mobility for essential workers and communities where ridership is high and service is needed the most. As we recover from COVID-19 consideration toward other services will be given. At this time based on our limited resources, we have opted not to reinstate BroncosRide since there are regular bus and rail options for reaching Empower Field at Mile High.”

BroncosRide transported an average of 6,700 passengers per game over the previous 10 years, according to a Broncos spokesman.

“While we are disappointed BroncosRide will not be available for fans,” Broncos Director of Events & Booking Jon Applegate said Monday, “we’re encouraged through talks with RTD that their scaled-up rail services — similar to when the city hosted MLB All-Star Week — will provide reliable means of transportation on gamedays. We’re excited to welcome back all of our fans and encourage them to plan ahead before each game.”

Fans are encouraged to use existing bus routes and light rail on gamedays. Light rail will have slightly increased capacity.

For the first time, the Broncos will dedicate a parking lot to carpools. Vehicles with four or more passengers can park in Lot A for $30 each game.

“In order to maximize the available space for fans, tailgating is not permitted in the carpool lot,” according to the team.

Rail service

E and W Line light rail service will directly serve Empower Field at Mile High. Limited C Line service will be available just prior to and immediately after games.

The University of Colorado A Line, B Line, G Line and N Line commuter rail service is available to Denver Union Station with a simple transfer to the C, E and W light rail lines.

Bus service

Some Local bus routes operate in the vicinity of Empower Field at Mile High:

Route 30 (South Federal Boulevard)

Route 31 (North Federal Boulevard)

Several bus routes serve Denver Union Station with a simple transfer to light rail to get to Empower Field at Mile High:

Flatiron Flyer

0, 9, 10, 15, 20, 32

120X, LD, LX (not on Sundays)

The following bus routes serve Decatur/Federal Station:

1, 15L, 16, 31

Fans must wear a mask while riding RTD services due to the federal mask mandate for public transportation.