NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Northglenn are searching for a carjacking suspect also wanted in a hit-and-run that left one person injured. Police said they were called to a crash involving multiple vehicles at 112th and Huron on Tuesday morning.
One person was hurt in the crash in which the driver of a red 2007 Honda Civic left the scene. Investigators say that sedan was stolen about a half-mile north on Melody Drive.
The car’s owner said a man in his late teens or early 20s displayed a knife and demanded the keys to the Civic.
That car was later found abandoned near 96th and Pecos. There was no sign of the suspect. Anyone with information about the carjacking suspect or witnessed the crash is urged to call the Northglenn Police Department.