LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – A shooting that involved a police officer took place in northern Loveland on Monday. It happened at approximately 7 p.m. in the 1600 block of Tennessee Street.
It started with a 911 call about a disturbance at a home. When a Loveland police officer arrived that officer found a man armed with a knife in the backyard.
The officer wound up shooting and injuring the man. So far it’s not clear what led to the shots being fired.
Several agencies are involved in an investigation of the shooting.