DENVER (CBS4) – If you’re making travel plans along Interstate 70 through western Colorado on Wednesday you’ll want to get an early start and pay very close attention to the latest forecast. An approaching cold front will tap into a flow of monsoonal moisture and produce the chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms by Wednesday afternoon.

The chance of rain will continue through Wednesday night and into the day on Thursday. Some of the rain will be heavy at times and it could exceed the threshold of the Grizzly Creek burn scar in Glenwood Canyon, creating additional problems due to flash floods.

The highway just recently reopened between Exits 116 and 133 after being closed for several days due to severe damage caused by flash flooding at the end of July. CDOT says their crews will be monitoring the latest weather conditions closely.

Typically monsoon thunderstorms are slow movers which really raises the threat for flash floods to develop, especially over burn scars. But the weather scenario unfolding for Wednesday is a little bit different.

Wednesday’s storms will involve a strong and relatively fast-moving cold front, so in theory, the storms should move at a faster speed, thus lowering the flash flood potential. However, the rate of rainfall is another story, and due to the amount of instability that will be present with the approaching storm, rainfall rates could be high, thus trumping the speed factor.

The bottom line is that if you're planning to travel in western Colorado, especially near the recent burns scars, we encourage you to stay alert and plan ahead.