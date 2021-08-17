CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Denver News

DENVER (CBS4)– A brand new high School opened its doors to its founding freshman class on Tuesday. DSST: Elevate Northeast High School welcomed its first students.

(credit: CBS)

DSST is a public charter school network that focuses on STEM learning. This has been something parents, staff and students have been working hard to make a reality.

(credit: CBS)

“Board meetings, making big posters, sending emails and getting our parents involved… it was all worth it. Having this high school is such a huge accomplishment for us all,” said DSST Elevate Northeast High School freshman Leilianna Gonzales.

(credit: CBS)

The founding students will have the chance to shape what clubs and electives will be offered at the school. Classes will begin Wednesday.

Jennifer McRae