DENVER (CBS4)– A brand new high School opened its doors to its founding freshman class on Tuesday. DSST: Elevate Northeast High School welcomed its first students.
DSST is a public charter school network that focuses on STEM learning. This has been something parents, staff and students have been working hard to make a reality.
“Board meetings, making big posters, sending emails and getting our parents involved… it was all worth it. Having this high school is such a huge accomplishment for us all,” said DSST Elevate Northeast High School freshman Leilianna Gonzales.
The founding students will have the chance to shape what clubs and electives will be offered at the school. Classes will begin Wednesday.