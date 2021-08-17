(CBS4)- The Denver Broncos announced Tuesday that they will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at their training camp practice this Thursday. The clinic is being done in partnership with UCHealth at the team’s headquarters in Englewood.

“We are pleased to partner with UCHealth in providing a vaccination opportunity to fans at the Broncos’ final practice of training camp,” said Brittany Bowlen, the Broncos’ Senior Vice President of Strategy and COVID-19 Task Force leader said in a statement. “As we prepare to welcome back fans to Empower Field at Mile High, we encourage the community to get vaccinated and collectively do our part to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Fans or residents in the area interested in receiving the vaccine can stop by the clinic at 13655 East Broncos Parkway (it will be located in front of the Broncos Team Store) between 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. No appointment is necessary.

“All eligible individuals should get vaccinated as soon as possible to stay safe from COVID-19,” said UCHealth Senior Medical Director of Infection Prevention Dr. Michelle Barron, who has served as a special adviser to the Broncos on COVID-19. “The vast majority of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 have been unvaccinated. The vaccines have been proven to be safe and highly effective in preventing severe illness and hospitalization, even from the highly infectious Delta variant.”

The effort by the Broncos follows similar efforts from the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers who have both announced plans to host or have hosted clinics at various team events. The Broncos have been reported to have one of the highest vaccination rates among NFL teams thus far. The vaccine clinic comes as the state’s fully vaccinated rate remains at about 65% of the eligible population as of late last week.

Additional information about the vaccine can be found on UCHealth’s COVID-19 vaccine page.