One More HOT Day Tomorrow, Then A Summer Cold FrontWatch Meteorologist Ashton Altieri's forecast.

17 minutes ago

I-70 Remains Open Through Glenwood Canyon, But Officials Concerned About Forecast Later This WeekWeather in western Colorado cooperated over the weekend and Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon was open for all but a 30 minute period of time late in the day Sunday.

1 hour ago

RTD Suspends BroncosRide Bus Service To This Season's Home GamesFootball fans making their journey to Empower Field at Mile High on Sundays will need to plan their trip without the BroncosRide this NFL season.

1 hour ago

Doctor At Rocky Mountain Hospital For Children Has Advice Parents About Delta Variant As Kids Head Back To SchoolColorado is seeing a rise in COVID cases as the delta variant becomes the most dominant strain in our state.

4 hours ago

Loveland Police Officer Shoots, Injures Man Who Was Allegedly Armed With KnifeA shooting that involved a police officer took place in northern Loveland on Monday.

4 hours ago

Nonprofit In Colorado Work To Help Afghans Settle Into New Life In The U.S.The local chapter of the International Rescue Commitee says the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan was already one of the worst in the world but now the danger has increased and the time to act is running out.

5 hours ago