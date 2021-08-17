LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Some of the first Coloradans to get a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine say they feel more protected than ever before from the deadly virus. Coloradans who are immunocompromised have been granted permission to get a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines in order to increase the efficacy of the vaccines. Those considered healthy have not been granted authorization for so-called “booster shots” as of the posting of this article.

“I have absolutely gotten the COVID vaccine. My first, my second and now my third,” said Betsy Craig, a Northern Colorado resident living with Scleroderma.

Craig was diagnosed in 2005 with Scleroderma and was only given 18 months to survive. However, a stem cell transplant helped her regain longevity and a mostly normal lifestyle.

However, viruses ranging from the common flu to COVID-19 pose a real threat to her life.

Because of her weakened immune system, Craig’s two doses of vaccine did not give her the roughly 95% efficacy which most vaccinated people with two doses have. So, the CDC and FDA approved people like Craig to receive a third dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine to increase their protection.

“I called the third dose ‘liquid gold,’ because to me it is. It is the closest thing to protection to keep me breathing,” Craig told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas.

Dr. Thomas Campbell, Chief Clinical Research Officer for UCHealth, said the vaccines are effective but will need boosters over time.

“The primary series we currently do of two doses doesn’t work well enough,” Campbell said.

Campbell said, once approved by the FDA, vaccinated Americans will likely need to receive routine booster shots to continue to maintain high rates of immunity.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines can protect people up to 96%. Compared to the annual flu shot, which only protects people about 50% of the time from the flu, the vaccines are incredibly effective.

However, like other vaccines, they can lose strength over time. Tetanus shots need boosting every 10 years, while flu shots often need to be boosted every year.

Preliminary research shows the COVID-19 Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will likely need boosters every eight months.

Campbell said, currently, only the immunocompromised need their third doses of the vaccines.

“Those individuals never achieve adequate immunity with just two doses. They need a third dose just to get to adequate immunity,” Campbell said. “That is in contrast to people who are otherwise healthy, they respond well to the two-dose series. But, we know from immerging data, the protection wains over time. This doesn’t mean the vaccine doesn’t work. It just means that it can work better if we give it a third dose.”

When getting a third dose of vaccine Coloradans will not have to return to the place they received their initial doses. Experts say there won’t be an issue with availability due to demand as we saw when the vaccines first surfaced.

Also, while highly recommended, it isn’t required for people to get the same type of vaccine they did for the first two. Campbell said Pfizer and Moderna can be mixed over time if absolutely necessary.

While the FDA works on rolling out booster shots for regularly healthy people, Craig said she is thrilled to have more protection from the virus.

“(Forgoing the third dose) is Russian roulette, and I am just not willing to play Russian roulette if I don’t have to. It is just relief that I am not going to die if I get sick,” Craig said.