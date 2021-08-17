COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– People living in Commerce City and Northeast Denver can keep track of air quality in real-time. Suncor’s air monitoring dashboard is acessible online.
A total of 10 monitors have been promised and 8 have been established with two more on the way.
The program went into place after months of discussions with community members who wanted more details about several flare events that affected air quality and a sheen of residue.
A third-party company, Montrose Air Services, is helping run the monitors.