COVID In Denver: Public Health Order Requires Face Coverings In Schools, Childcare Facilities For Ages 2 And UpThe City and County of Denver issued a new Public Health Order on Tuesday that requires face coverings in schools and childcare facilities for all people ages 2 and older.

Broncos Hosting COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic At Thursday's Training Camp PracticeThe Denver Broncos will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at their training camp practice on Thursday.

Doctor At Rocky Mountain Hospital For Children Has Advice For Parents About Delta Variant As Kids Head Back To SchoolColorado is seeing a rise in COVID cases as the delta variant becomes the most dominant strain in our state.

State Of Colorado Pays Social Media Influencers Ashley Cummins, Abena Antwiwaa & Others As They Try To Change Unvaccinated People's MindsSocial media influencers are being used by the state of Colorado to help spread the message of the importance and safety of COVID vaccines.

Tri-County Health Department Could Vote On A Mask Mandate On MondayThe Tri-County Health Department could vote on a mask mandate for schools on Monday.

Shortage Of Hospital Beds Impacts Colorado Families Who Need Attention For Health Matters Other Than COVIDA shortage of available hospital beds is impacting families in Colorado who need attention for things other than COVID.