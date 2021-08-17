AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – It was a different kind of day to protect and serve for Aurora Police Commander Lanigan. He stumbled across a scene involving an injured bird.
The animal had been hit by a car just as Lanigan arrived. The bird was swooped up and settled into the front seat of the officer’s cruiser.
The first stop was an animal shelter, then Colorado Parks & Wildlife stepped in to give the feathered friend a checkup.
This little guy had just been hit by a car yesterday afternoon as Commander Lanigan was approaching the intersection. Our feathered friend was safely swooped up & given a ride to the animal shelter to then be turned over to @COParksWildlife. #APDInAction pic.twitter.com/X8orz7hEQw
— Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) August 17, 2021