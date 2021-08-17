CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Raetta Holdman
Filed Under:Aurora News, Aurora Police

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – It was a different kind of day to protect and serve for Aurora Police Commander Lanigan. He stumbled across a scene involving an injured bird.

(credit: Aurora Police Twitter)

The animal had been hit by a car just as Lanigan arrived. The bird was swooped up and settled into the front seat of the officer’s cruiser.

(credit: Aurora Police Twitter)

The first stop was an animal shelter, then Colorado Parks & Wildlife stepped in to give the feathered friend a checkup.

Raetta Holdman