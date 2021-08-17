DENVER (CBS4) – The local chapter of the International Rescue Commitee says the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan was already one of the worst in the world but now the danger has increased and the time to act is running out. The nonprofit has helped families from that country come to Colorado in the past and they expect many more to arrive in the state given the current conflict.

“A lot of people have friends, family here in Colorado, many find the environment, the climate to be not that far from Afghanistan, very comfortable for them in that way,” said Jennifer Wilson, the executive director of IRC Denver. “They’re coming here to join people and you know that role is one of really making sure that they’re able to realize their full potential.”

The IRC was founded at the request of Albert Einstein to help those fleeing Nazi-controlled Europe and since then works in more than 40 countries with teams in 28 U.S. cities. Their work in Afghanistan dates back to the late 1980s and continues today helping people rebuild their lives by connecting them with services to learn English, get health care, find a job, and orient themselves to a new community.

“We have the same number of people in need but the imminent danger has increased drastically and the time to get them to safety has been, is next to nothing at this point,” she told CBS4 on Monday.

Wilson says the people with humanitarian need in Afghanistan was 9 million in 2020 and it jumped to 18.4 million this year before the collapse of the country and the Taliban taking control. Another 6 million Afghan people are displaced outside of their country. It remains one of the top producers of refugees in the world.

“It is a significant number but it’s nothing beyond the capacity of our community, our state, our country,” she said.

Only a small percentage get to resettle in the U.S. with a special immigrant visa and the current SIV program for evacuations have stopped, Wilson explained. She says it is essential that a diplomatic presence remains in Afghanistan so the people there have a way out. Around 50,000 Afghans are eligible for an SIV but only 2% to 3% will likely come to Colorado. A fraction of the 100,000 visas given in any year by the U.S.

“They’re just like your sister, your brother, your parents,” Wilson said. “They’re wanting to live the best life that they possibly can, they’re invested in the future of their children, so I think that there’s not that much that separates us.”

IRC Denver says cash donations always help them with their work but even furniture and other items to help provide housing will be crucial, especially in Colorado. Volunteers can also make a difference as English tutors, offering to help people find jobs, teaching refugees how to the ride and finding schools for children. Those from Afghanistan who have come to Colorado in the past maintain around a 90% employment rate, finding work within six months. They bring skills like linguistics, engineering, medical care and information technology.

To learn more about IRC, visit: rescue.org/united-states/denver-co