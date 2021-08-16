(CBS4) — Members of the Tri-County Board of Public Health will meet again Tuesday afternoon online to vote on whether face mask should be required for schools in the Adams, Arapahoe, Douglas County school systems.
The question is not just whether to mandate masks, but to what extent. With the rise of the Delta variant, the Tri-County Health Department is deciding whether to mandate masks for everyone where children 11 younger are present — or to require universal masking at all schools. Ten thousand comments were received by the board, and 2,000 people signed up to speak at a hearing online Monday. However, with two minutes for each person, only a small percentage got the chance to be heard.READ MORE: Eagle County Airport Busier Than Ever, Trend Expected To Continue Through Ski Season
In a Cherry Creek School District board meeting recently, divisions were apparent by the signs that parents carried.
There have been online petitions saying keep masks off, while another wanted masks to be required by all.READ MORE: Jared Polis And Western Governors Request Drought Disaster Status
In conservative Douglas County, the tension was obvious at a recent school board meeting.
County Commissioner Abe Laydon told CBS4 Monday, “Right now, a decision about masking kids at all under 12 without seeing any severity metrics, I mean hospitalizations or deaths, really seems premature.”
Douglas County negotiated the right to opt out of any Tri-County Public Health orders. The county plans to leave the three-county health system next year.MORE NEWS: Denver Weather: Heat And Haze Continue
“Strong recommendations for our citizens are preferred over mandates where one size fits all,” Laydon added.